McDonald’s may enter Uzbek market

2017-09-27 16:38 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 27

Trend:

McDonald’s Corporation is considering opportunities to enter the Uzbek market both directly and through franchising, Podrobno.uz news agency reported.

Elyor Ganiyev, minister of foreign trade of Uzbekistan, said that the ministry received this information through the regional representatives of McDonald’s.

“I think that we will definitely discuss this issue, the market of Uzbekistan is open,” he noted. “We welcome any competition in our market. If the US corporation comes to our market, and not only McDonald’s, but also KFC, Baskin-Robbins and others, we will only welcome it.”

It should be recalled that last year, McDonald’s entered the market of Kazakhstan by opening a restaurant in Astana, and then in Almaty. The company plans to open 15 more restaurants all over Kazakhstan. In total, the US fast food chain is present in 120 countries. For the last 10 years, McDonald’s opened new restaurants only in two countries - Vietnam and Kazakhstan.