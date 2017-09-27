French "favorites" of Armenian lobby in occupied Azerbaijani territories

2017-09-27 17:13 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 27

By Elmira Tariverdiyeva – Trend:

Another tiny French city decided to please the Armenian lobby in France by signing a declaration of friendship with the illegitimate regime of Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region occupied by Armenians and of course, not for free.

The delegation of France’s Decines-Charpieu city visited Chartar city in the Nagorno-Karabakh region and signed a declaration of friendship with Yerevan’s puppet regime.

Another "favorite" of Armenian diaspora in France, namely, mayor of Decines-Charpieu city Laurence Fautra flew to the Nagorno-Karabakh region for a reward, without notifying Baku of course, violating all international norms and rights.

Meanwhile, in May 2015, mayor of small Armenian-inhabited Villeurbanne town of France received Bako Sahakyan, so-called head of the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Surprisingly, during the meeting an agreement was signed between the representatives of Villeurbanne and Azerbaijani city of Shusha, which has been under the Armenian occupation for more than 20 years.

It is clear that all these visits and concluded agreements, which remain only on paper, are the result of financial relations between low-level French officials and big Armenian diaspora in France.

On the other hand, the provocative actions of French officials, contrary to Paris’s official position, either show that the French authorities are either weak or encourage the country’s officials to use double standards in political issues.

The French Foreign Ministry did try to soften the insult. For example, in 2014, after mayor of Bourg-lès-Valence city Marlène Mourier paid an illegal visit to the occupied Azerbaijani territories and signed a document mentioning the so-called Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, which contradicts the French legislation, the French Foreign Ministry made a special statement on support for Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Perhaps, this time Paris will understand that the agreements on behalf of the Azerbaijani cities, occupied by the Armenian invaders are another insult to the Azerbaijani refugees.