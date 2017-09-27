Visa to develop roadmap to expand its presence in Uzbekistan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 27

Trend:

Visa Inc., American multinational financial services corporation, is interested in entering the Uzbek market, said Sukhrob Holmuradov, chairman of Uzbekistan’s National Bank for Foreign Economic Activity, Podrobno.uz news website reported.

“Management at Visa is interested in opening a new market. They recognize that unification of exchange rates and liberalization of foreign exchange market open a very big market for them,” said Holmuradov at a meeting Sept. 27.

According to him, the US company’s first mission will visit Tashkent on Oct. 9.

“We will develop a new roadmap to radically change relations, both between the National Bank and Visa, and in general, in their participation in Uzbek market,” added Holmuradov.