Azerbaijani analysts talk on country’s improved position in WEF's ranking

2017-09-27 17:46 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 27

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Improving Azerbaijan's position in the World Economic Forum (WEF) competitiveness ranking is a high estimation of the country’s President Ilham Aliyev’s policy of comprehensive economic reforms by the international community, experts of the Azerbaijani Center for Economic Reforms Analysis and Communications said.

In the updated WEF’s Global Competitiveness Report 2017-2018, Azerbaijan improved its position having risen from 37th to 35th position compared to the previous rating.

According to the center, the monitoring results and evaluation of strategic road maps approved by the president on December 6, 2016 also testify that the systematic economic policy gives its positive results.

"Improving Azerbaijan's position in WEF’s competitiveness ranking testifies that Azerbaijan will be able to improve its positions in other ratings," the experts added.

According to the experts, Azerbaijan left every third country in the world behind and kept the highest position among the CIS countries.

"Even the G20 countries, namely, Russia, Italy, Indonesia, India, Turkey, South Africa, remained behind Azerbaijan in the competitiveness ranking," the analysts added.

Azerbaijan also achieved progress in two categories, namely, the cluster development and the competitive advantage.

Moreover, the Azerbaijani transport system ranked 43rd among 137 countries, while 17th in the efficient use of talent. By this indicator, Azerbaijan left Israel, Ireland, Belgium, Austria and Estonia behind.

Azerbaijan's position has worsened only in two categories, namely, the macroeconomic environment and technological readiness. At the same time, despite external shocks, the country was able to improve the position in the "state budget balance" category and rank 37th.

Azerbaijan also has strong 43rd position in the "state debt" category.