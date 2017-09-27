Ilham Aliyev: Security issues have become a key priority for countries (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 27

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today received State Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Belarus Stanislav Zas.

The head of state hailed the successful development of friendly and brotherly ties between Azerbaijan and Belarus in a variety of fields, including in security, economy, energy, trade, military and technical cooperation.

Noting the importance of reciprocal high-level visits, and a number of joint projects implemented by the two countries in terms of strengthening bilateral relations, President Aliyev added that Azerbaijan is keen to further expand bilateral relations with Belarus.

The head of state also underlined the two countries’ mutual support in international organizations.

Pointing out the area of security, President Aliyev noted that there are a number of issues that the two countries can discuss and cooperate on.

The head of state underlined the growing threats in the world, saying security issues have become a key priority for countries. President Ilham Aliyev also hailed good contacts between Azerbaijan and Belarus in this field, and noted the importance of expanding cooperation in security area.

State Secretary Stanislav Zas extended greetings and best wishes of President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko to President Aliyev.

He noted that Belarus hails the Azerbaijani president’s attention to the strengthening of relations between the countries and peoples, adding that the Belarusian president expresses his gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for this.

Stanislav Zas praised the development of bilateral relations in all fields.

He said that trade between Azerbaijan and Belarus increased by 10 percent as a result of the work done. Stanislav Zas noted that his country is looking forward to President Aliyev’s visit to Belarus.

The head of state thanked for the greetings of Alexander Lukashenko, and asked the state secretary to extend his greetings to the Belarus president.