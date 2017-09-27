Belarus keen to establish joint pharmaceutics venture in Azerbaijan

2017-09-27 19:57 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 27

Trend:

Azerbaijan and Belarus are interested in expanding relations in pharmaceutics, the Azerbaijani Economy Ministry said in a message Sept. 27.

According to the message, Belarus is interested in establishing a joint pharmaceutical enterprise in Azerbaijan as well as rendering support for training of medical specialists.

Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev discussed this issue with Belarusian Minister of Health Valery Malashko, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan.

At the meeting, Mustafayev stressed that the Azerbaijan-Belarus relations cover many sectors of economy and the relations successfully develop in trade and humanitarian spheres as well.

The opening of Azerbaijan’s Trade House in Minsk in May is important from the point of view of development of relations between the countries.

Stressing the special role of presidents’ official visits and meetings in expansion of cooperation between the countries, Mustafayev stressed the importance of Malashko’s visit in development of the Azerbaijan-Belarus relations, in particular, in development of cooperation in healthcare and pharmaceutics.

“Azerbaijan pays special attention to development of the pharmaceutical industry,” Mustafayev said. “For this purpose, the Pirallahi Industrial Park has been established. Work is underway there to establish joint ventures with Russia and Iran. Belarusian companies can also use the opportunities created in the park.”