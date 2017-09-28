Turkey to intensify fight against cyber-crimes

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 25

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey will intensify the fight against cyber-crimes, in connection with which a special center for monitoring and responding to cyber-attacks and cyber-threats will be created, the Ministry of Transport, Maritime and Communications told Trend Sept. 25.

The ministry said the new center will review the websites of companies and if security vulnerability is detected, they will be notified.

Companies that do not take steps after receiving such a notification, will be punished, said the ministry.

Cyber-crimes and cyber-threats have become serious problems in Turkey, according to the Ministry of Transport, Maritime and Communications.

Three state bodies are involved in ensuring cyber-security in Turkey – Ministry of Transport, Maritime and Communications; Information and Communication Technologies Authority; Scientific and Technological Research Council.

Number of internet users increased by 20.1 percent in Turkey in 1H17 as compared to the same period of 2016.

