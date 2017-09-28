Renault’s sales in Iran market surge by 83%

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 27

By Fatih Karimov– Trend:

French carmaker Renault sales in Iran’s car market registered a rise by 82.6 percent in the first eight months of 2017, the company said in its latest monthly sale statistics.

The carmaker has sold 99,617 units in Iran in the first eight months of 2017, according to the report.

The company’s share from Iran’s market increased by 3.5 percent to 10 percent during the 8-month period, year-on-year.

The company’s sales in August stood at 14,519 units, down by 13 percent compared to July 2017 (16,733 units). The figure is 27 percent more compared to the sales in August 2016.

Renault’s share from Iran’s market was 9.7 percent in August 2017, compared to 9.5 percent in the same month of preceding year.

The company’s sales in January-August stood at 2.43 million units, up by 10.7 percent compared to the same period of 2016.

The carmaker’s total sale across the world in August was 259,547 units, 11.7 percent more year-on-year.

The 2016 sales of Renault in Iran boomed by 110.7 percent to give the French carmaker an 8.4 percent market share.



The group reclaimed its position as a major player on Iranian market, doubling its market share in a single year thanks to successful performance from Tondar and Sandero brands.



According to the company statistics, the carmaker has sold 108,536 units in Iran over the last year.