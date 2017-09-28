Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan discuss bilateral relations

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 28

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev received a delegation of the Republic of Kazakhstan led by the Chairman of the Senate of the Parliament of this country Kasym-Zhomart Tokayev, president's press office reported.

Mirziyoyev emphasized that the arrival of a representative delegation of Kazakhstan’s parliament in Uzbekistan and the results of fruitful negotiations in both chambers of the Oliy Majlis are the evidence of strengthening bilateral relations.

It was noted that the state visits of the leaders of the two countries to Kazakhstan in March this year and to Uzbekistan this month, as well as their regular and trustful dialogue, allowed to raise multifaceted relations between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan to a qualitatively new level, filling them with concrete content.

This is evidenced by intensive contacts at various levels, dynamic growth in volumes and diversification of the nomenclature of mutual trade, the launching of symbolic investment projects in the energy and engineering industries, expansion of cooperation in the field of road, rail and aviation communications.

Mutual visits are held and partnership between border regions are strengthened, joint business, cultural and humanitarian events are held in the two countries.

At the meeting, special attention was paid to issues of further intensification of inter-parliamentary interaction, including within the framework of international and regional structures.

The important role of parliaments in ensuring the implementation of bilateral agreements and arrangements reached during the visits at the highest level, as well as in promotion of promising projects and programs of mutually beneficial partnership was emphasized.

Regular meetings of existing friendship and cooperation groups, establishment of close working relations between the profile committees of the parliaments of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan are supported.

Kasym-Zhomart Tokayev reassured that the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan is ready for active and large-scale cooperation with Uzbekistan in order to further strengthen bilateral relations of friendship and strategic partnership.