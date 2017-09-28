Kazakh PM distributes duties between deputies

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 28

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev signed an order "On the distribution of duties between the Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Ministers and the Head of the Office of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan," primeminister.kz reports.

According to the document, the Prime Minister is in charge of strategic issues of economic, financial, fiscal and customs policy, the state budget, defense and law and order, the development of the oil and gas sector, the management of state assets, the implementation of administrative reform of state bodies, interstate relations and international cooperation, attracting foreign investment , improving the investment climate and others.

The duties of the First Deputy Prime Minister Askar Mamin include operational management of the economic and regional policy, development of transport infrastructure and logistics, development of construction and modernization of housing and communal services. Askar Mamin also oversees the development of the defense industry complex, emergency and mobilization, space activities, energy conservation and energy efficiency, renewable energy sources, coal, nuclear industry and nuclear power engineering, innovations, technical regulation, power engineering, geology and subsoil use, petrochemistry, export control, environmental protection, and others. First Deputy Prime Minister will also be responsible for coordination of the development of special economic and industrial zones, cooperation within the framework of the EAEU.

Deputy Prime Minister Yerbolat Dossayev is in charge of project management of the Third Modernization of Kazakh economy, the system of state planning, development of the financial sector, macroeconomic, budgetary, tax and customs policies, SME and PPP development, as well as the development of education and science, healthcare, social modernization, employment , religion, tourism, culture and sport, demographic and migration policy, coordination of tariff policy implementation, etc. Deputy Prime Minister Askar Zhumagaliyev coordinates digitalization of industries and "digital economy" development, informatization, information and communications security, e-government development, information technologies, public services automation, e-commerce, satellite communications, state information policy, and others.

Deputy Prime Minister Askar Myrzakhmetov oversees agro-industrial complex, land relations, water resources, forestry, wildlife, agricultural machinery, productive employment in rural areas, etc. Head of PM's Office Nurlan Aldabergenov responsible for information and analytical, legal, organizational, protocol, documentation, material and technical and other support of the Prime Minister and the leadership of the Government.