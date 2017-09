Azerbaijani president approves funding for construction of road in Shaki

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 28



Trend:



Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to provide funding for renovation work in Kish village, Shaki district.



Under the presidential order, one million manats is allocated from the state budget for construction of a road to Kish Alban Church and landscaping alongside it.