Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan continue to delimit remaining border sections

2017-09-28 10:13 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 28

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

Working groups of the government delegations of Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan on delimitation and demarcation of the Uzbek-Kyrgyz state border held a meeting in the Batken region of Kyrgyzstan Sept. 21- 27, 2017, UzDaily.uz news website said.

The sides agreed to continue delimitation of the remaining border line sections not included in the agreement on delimitation.

Following the negotiations traditionally held on a constructive basis, a protocol was signed.

As of now, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan have agreed on 85 percent of the state border.