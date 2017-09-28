Turkmenistan to host int’l tourism exhibition, conference

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Sept. 28

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

The international tourism exhibition and conference titled “Tourism and Travel” will be held Nov. 1-2, 2017 at the Caspian Avaza resort, the Turkmen State Committee for Tourism said in a message Sept. 28.

Leaders and specialists from national travel agencies of many countries, foreign investors, analysts and experts of the global tourism industry will take part in the event.

“The purpose and goal of the international tourism exhibition and conference is to become a communication and discussion platform for establishing business contacts between representatives of companies in the spheres of tourism business, financial, design and construction organizations, producers and suppliers of tourism goods and services,” the message said.

The business program will include working meetings and round table discussions.