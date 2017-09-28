AZ EN RU TR
Azerbaijani currency rates for September 28 (UPDATE)

2017-09-28 11:10 | www.trend.az | 0

Details added (first version posted on 09:52)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 28

Trend:

The official exchange rate of US dollar and euro to Azerbaijani manat for Sept. 28 was set at 1.7002 manats and 1.9946 manats, respectively.

Below are the rates of Azerbaijani manat against currencies and precious metals, according to the data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

Currencies and precious metals

Sept. 28, 2017

1 US dollar

1 USD

1.7002

1 euro

1 EUR

1.9946

1 Australian dollar

1 AUD

1.3296

1 Argentine peso

1 ARS

0.0968

100 Belarusian rubles

100 BYR

0.8657

1 Brazilian real

1 BRL

0.5325

1 UAE dirham

1 AED

0.4629

1 South African rand

1 ZAR

0.1248

100 South Korean won

100 KRW

0.1482

1 Czech koruna

1 CZK

0.0766

1 Chilean peso

1 CLP

0.2664

1 Chinese yuan

1 CNY

0.2554

1 Danish krone

1 DKK

0.268

1 Georgian lari

1 GEL

0.6864

1 Hong Kong dollar

1 HKD

0.2177

1 Indian rupee

1 INR

0.0259

1 British pound

1 GBP

2.2738

100 Indonesian rupiah

100 IDR

0.0126

100 Iranian rials

100 IRR

0.0046

1 Swedish krona

1 SEK

0.2081

1 Swiss franc

1 CHF

1.7454

1 Israeli shekel

1 ILS

0.4794

1 Canadian dollar

1 CAD

1.3597

1 Kuwaiti dinar

1 KWD

5.6303

1 Kazakh tenge

1 KZT

0.005

1 Kyrgyz som

1 KGS

0.0248

100 Lebanese pounds

100 LBP

0.1127

1 Malaysian ringgit

1 MYR

0.4018

1 Mexican peso

1 MXP

0.0932

1 Moldovan leu

1 MDL

0.0968

1 Egyptian pound

1 EGP

0.0964

1 Norwegian krone

1 NOK

0.2135

100 Uzbek soums

100 UZS

0.0211

1 Polish zloty

1 PLN

0.4608

1 Russian ruble

1 RUB

0.0292

1 Singapore dollar

1 SGD

1.2484

1 Saudi riyal

1 SAR

0.4534

1 SDR (IMF Special Drawing Rights)

1 SDR

2.3986

1 Turkish lira

1 TRY

0.474

1 Taiwan dollar

1 TWD

0.0559

1 Tajik somoni

1 TJS

0.1932

1 New Turkmen manat

1 TMM

0.4858

1 Ukrainian hryvnia

1 UAH

0.0642

100 Japanese yen

100 JPY

1.5039

1 New Zealand dollar

1 NZD

1.2226

Gold (1 ounce)

1 XAU

2180.5915

Silver (1 ounce)

1 XAG

28.4426

Platinum (1 ounce)

1 XPT

1559.0834

Palladium (1 ounce)

1 XPD

1559.0834

