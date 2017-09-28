Azerbaijani currency rates for September 28 (UPDATE)

2017-09-28 11:10 | www.trend.az | 0
Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 28
Trend:
The official exchange rate of US dollar and euro to Azerbaijani manat for Sept. 28 was set at 1.7002 manats and 1.9946 manats, respectively.
Below are the rates of Azerbaijani manat against currencies and precious metals, according to the data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.
|
Currencies and precious metals
|
Sept. 28, 2017
|
1 US dollar
|
1 USD
|
1.7002
|
1 euro
|
1 EUR
|
1.9946
|
1 Australian dollar
|
1 AUD
|
1.3296
|
1 Argentine peso
|
1 ARS
|
0.0968
|
100 Belarusian rubles
|
100 BYR
|
0.8657
|
1 Brazilian real
|
1 BRL
|
0.5325
|
1 UAE dirham
|
1 AED
|
0.4629
|
1 South African rand
|
1 ZAR
|
0.1248
|
100 South Korean won
|
100 KRW
|
0.1482
|
1 Czech koruna
|
1 CZK
|
0.0766
|
1 Chilean peso
|
1 CLP
|
0.2664
|
1 Chinese yuan
|
1 CNY
|
0.2554
|
1 Danish krone
|
1 DKK
|
0.268
|
1 Georgian lari
|
1 GEL
|
0.6864
|
1 Hong Kong dollar
|
1 HKD
|
0.2177
|
1 Indian rupee
|
1 INR
|
0.0259
|
1 British pound
|
1 GBP
|
2.2738
|
100 Indonesian rupiah
|
100 IDR
|
0.0126
|
100 Iranian rials
|
100 IRR
|
0.0046
|
1 Swedish krona
|
1 SEK
|
0.2081
|
1 Swiss franc
|
1 CHF
|
1.7454
|
1 Israeli shekel
|
1 ILS
|
0.4794
|
1 Canadian dollar
|
1 CAD
|
1.3597
|
1 Kuwaiti dinar
|
1 KWD
|
5.6303
|
1 Kazakh tenge
|
1 KZT
|
0.005
|
1 Kyrgyz som
|
1 KGS
|
0.0248
|
100 Lebanese pounds
|
100 LBP
|
0.1127
|
1 Malaysian ringgit
|
1 MYR
|
0.4018
|
1 Mexican peso
|
1 MXP
|
0.0932
|
1 Moldovan leu
|
1 MDL
|
0.0968
|
1 Egyptian pound
|
1 EGP
|
0.0964
|
1 Norwegian krone
|
1 NOK
|
0.2135
|
100 Uzbek soums
|
100 UZS
|
0.0211
|
1 Polish zloty
|
1 PLN
|
0.4608
|
1 Russian ruble
|
1 RUB
|
0.0292
|
1 Singapore dollar
|
1 SGD
|
1.2484
|
1 Saudi riyal
|
1 SAR
|
0.4534
|
1 SDR (IMF Special Drawing Rights)
|
1 SDR
|
2.3986
|
1 Turkish lira
|
1 TRY
|
0.474
|
1 Taiwan dollar
|
1 TWD
|
0.0559
|
1 Tajik somoni
|
1 TJS
|
0.1932
|
1 New Turkmen manat
|
1 TMM
|
0.4858
|
1 Ukrainian hryvnia
|
1 UAH
|
0.0642
|
100 Japanese yen
|
100 JPY
|
1.5039
|
1 New Zealand dollar
|
1 NZD
|
1.2226
|
Gold (1 ounce)
|
1 XAU
|
2180.5915
|
Silver (1 ounce)
|
1 XAG
|
28.4426
|
Platinum (1 ounce)
|
1 XPT
|
1559.0834
|
Palladium (1 ounce)
|
1 XPD
|
1559.0834