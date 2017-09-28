Iran’s new ATRs touch ground at Mehrabad airport (PHOTO/VIDEO)

2017-09-28 11:20 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 28



By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:



Iran has just received two new ATR 72-600 planes, increasing the number of the country’s new ATRs to six, the country's local media outlets reported.



Under an existing agreement between Iran's national flag carrier airline, Iran Air (HOMA), the French-Italian aircraft manufacturer is expected to deliver 14 more planes in 2018.



Each aircraft is valued at an estimated price of $20 million and National Development Fund of Iran has already provided the required funding for purchasing the six ATRs.



Following the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA/ nuclear deal) last January, Iran concluded deals to acquire 100 planes from Airbus, 80 from Boeing and 20 from ATR, in a move aimed at renewing the country’s aged aviation fleet.