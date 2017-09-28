Turkey intends to attract foreign investors into tourism sector

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 22

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey is interested in attracting foreign and local investors into the country's tourism sector, the country’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism told Trend Sept. 22.

"The incentive plans will be used to attract domestic and foreign investors," the ministry said. "It is planned to issue the low-interest loans to them."

According to the ministry, 1 percent of the revenues from the tourism sector will be spent for advertising and promoting the Turkish tourism market abroad.

The tourism boom began in Turkey in the late 1980s. According to the official data, at present, 65 foreign tourist companies operate in Turkey.

Turkey is actively developing the tourism sector. According to the Turkish Statistical Institute, in April-June 2017, revenues from the country’s tourism sector increased by 8.7 percent and reached $5.4 billion compared to the same period of 2016.

In January-June 2017, 12.25 million foreign tourists visited Turkey, which is by 14.05 percent more compared to the same period of 2016.

The number of foreigners who visited Turkey in June 2017 was by 43 percent more than in the same period of 2016.

In June 2017, almost 3.5 million foreigners visited Turkey, 42,000 of them traveled to other countries through Turkey.

