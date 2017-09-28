3 Russian airlines to start flying to Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 28

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Three Russian airline companies have received permission to launch flights to Azerbaijan, according to the protocol of the interdepartmental commission for the admission of carriers to international transportation, posted on the website of the Federal Air Transport Agency of Russia.

The Pegas Fly airline was granted admission to regular passenger flights from the new Zhukovsky International Airport in Moscow to Azerbaijan’s Ganja city seven times a week, the protocol noted.

The Saratov Airlines received permission to carry out Saratov-Baku and Ufa-Baku flights twice a week.

The Taimyr Air Company OJSC, operating as NordStar, also received permission to carry out Yekaterinburg-Baku flight once a week.