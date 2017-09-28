Energy Charter Conference’s meeting to be held in Ashgabat

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Sept. 28

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

The next – 28th session of the Energy Charter Conference will be held in Ashgabat on November 28-29, 2017, the organization said in a message.

In late 2016, Turkmenistan was elected as a chairing country of the Energy Charter Conference for 2017.

Turkmenistan is rich with natural gas resources. According to BP, the country’s recoverable reserves are estimated at 17.5 trillion cubic meters of gas or nine percent of total global reserves, which puts Turkmenistan on the fourth position after Iran, Russia and Qatar.

Turkmenistan supplies gas to China and Iran. Construction of the Turkmen section of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline started in December 2015.