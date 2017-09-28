Master class held in restaurant “Belvedere”

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 28

Master class in making of trilece cake was held in “Excelsior Hotel & Spa Baku” on September 27, 2017, AtaHolding said in a message.

Students of specialized colleges and young cooks took part in the event. The chef on sweet dishes of the restaurant “Belvedere” Asiman Abdullayev showed the cooking technique of trilece cake.

The chef answered to the questions of the participants, the recipes were presented and participants tasted of cooked sweets. Chef Asiman Abdullayev noted that this sweet is called trilece, because three types of dairy products are used for its preparation. Trilece is a very popular and favorite cake in Turkey. Guests can order it in the restaurant “Belvedere” since September.

