8th Russian-Azerbaijani Interregional Forum kicks off (PHOTO)

2017-09-28 12:35 | www.trend.az | 1

Stavropol, Russia, Sept. 28

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The 8th Russian-Azerbaijani Interregional Forum has kicked off in Stavropol city, Trend’s correspondent reported from the event.

Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev, Russia’s Minister for Economic Development Maksim Oreshkin, officials from Azerbaijan and a number of regions of Russia, as well as entrepreneurs representing various spheres of economy are taking part in the forum.

During the first part of the forum, round table meetings are being held in the spheres of industry, tourism, agrarian sector, humanitarian field and health care.

A plenary meeting of the forum will be held within the framework of the event, and a number of documents will be signed between Azerbaijan and Russia.

Meetings between Azerbaijani and Russian businessmen are also planned to be held.