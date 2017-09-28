OPEC oil price decreases

2017-09-28 12:52 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 28

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

OPEC oil basket’s price stood at $56.07 per barrel on Sept. 27, $0.36 less than on Sept. 26, the cartel told Trend Sept. 28.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes (ORB) is made up of Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Oriente (Ecuador), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Islamic Republic of Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Qatar Marine (Qatar), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

The price for December futures of the North Sea Brent oil mix decreased by 0.21 percent to $57.78 per barrel, while the price for November futures of WTI oil decreased by 0.04 percent to $52.12 per barrel Sept. 28.