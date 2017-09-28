Azerbaijan’s gas export to Turkey up

2017-09-28 13:32 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 28

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Azerbaijan exported about 3.94 billion cubic meters of gas to Turkey in January-July 2017 as compared to 3.8 billion cubic meters in the same period of 2016, says a report posted on the website of Turkey’s Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK) Sept. 28.

In 2016, Azerbaijan supplied 6.48 billion cubic meters of natural gas to Turkey as compared to 6.17 billion cubic meters in 2015.

According to the report, Turkey imported 31.92 billion cubic meters of gas in January-July 2017, 26.01 billion cubic meters of which were imported via pipelines with 5.91 billion cubic meters accounting for the LNG (liquefied natural gas) import.

Azerbaijan’s share in total gas imported by Turkey stood at 12.3 percent in January-July 2017.

Turkey imports gas from Azerbaijan via the South Caucasus Pipeline (Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum).

Turkey has a contract for annually purchasing 6.6 billion cubic meters of gas from Azerbaijan’s offshore Shah Deniz gas and condensate field.