IGB to award public procurement contract in October

2017-09-28

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept.28

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Public procurement contract for a consultant engineer as part of the implementation of the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB) project will be awarded in October, said Bulgaria’s Energy Minister Temenuzhka Petkova.

She made the remarks during the high-level group meeting of the Central and South-Eastern European Gas Connectivity (CESEC) in Bucharest, Romania.

“The project is now at a very important stage of its development. Procedures for choosing a pipe supplier and constructor will be launched in November,” said the minister.

She pointed out that Bulgarian government has approved 110 million euros worth state guarantee for the project.

"The Greece-Bulgaria Interconnector is strategic not only for our country but also for the region of Southeastern Europe. I am convinced that thanks to the joint efforts of Bulgaria and Greece and with the support of the European Commission, the project will be implemented within the set deadlines,” said Petkova.

IGB is a gas pipeline, which will allow Bulgaria to receive Azerbaijani gas, in particular, the gas produced from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz 2 gas and condensate field. IGB is expected to be connected to the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) via which gas from the Shah Deniz field will be delivered to the European markets.



The initial capacity of IGB will be 3 billion cubic meters of gas. The project’s cost is estimated at around 240 million euros.

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn