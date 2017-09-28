Azerbaijan’s Economy Ministry, Hayat Pharm sign MOU (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 28

Azerbaijan’s Economy Ministry and Hayat Pharm LLC signed a memorandum of understanding on Sept. 28 for development of pharmaceutical industry.

The document was signed by Deputy Economy Minister Niyazi Safarov and Director General of Hayat Pharm LLC Ramin Hajiyev during the 23rd Azerbaijan International Healthcare Exhibition BIHE 2017.

Hayat Pharm, the first pharmaceutical plant in Azerbaijan, is a joint project of Azerbaijan and Russia. Hayat Pharm will produce medicines of various pharmaceutical groups, including anti-cancer, anti-fungal, anti-emetic, anti-viral and others. The plant’s capacity will be 22.5 million packages or 500 million pills and capsules.

