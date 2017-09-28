Kyrgyzstan ratifies border agreement with Uzbekistan

2017-09-28 14:36 | www.trend.az | 1
Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 28
By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:
Kyrgyzstan ratified the agreement on state border with Uzbekistan, the Kyrgyz parliament said in a message Sept. 28.
During a session of the Kyrgyz parliament, MPs reviewed the “Draft Law on Ratification of the Agreement between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Uzbekistan on the Kyrgyz-Uzbek State Border”, signed Sept. 5, 2017 in Bishkek.
On Aug. 21-31, working groups for demarcation and delimitation of borders between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan held meetings in Bishkek and Tashkent, and discussed the relevant issues.