Building permit issued for IGB’s Bulgarian section

2017-09-28 14:44 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept.28

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Bulgaria’s Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works has issued a permit for construction of the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB) on Bulgaria’s territory, said the message on the ministry’s website.

The permit was issued for construction on the territory of Stara Zagora, Haskovo and Kardzhali districts.

In accordance with the order signed by the Minister Nikolay Nankov, permission is given to the contractor to carry out the planned construction and assembly works in accordance with the approved project, said the report.

IGB is a gas pipeline, which will allow Bulgaria to receive Azerbaijani gas, in particular, the gas produced from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz 2 gas and condensate field. IGB is expected to be connected to the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) via which gas from the Shah Deniz field will be delivered to the European markets.



The initial capacity of IGB will be 3 billion cubic meters of gas. The project’s cost is estimated at around 240 million euros.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn