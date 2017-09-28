Azerbaijan, Belarus to create joint pharmaceutical company

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 28

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Belarus is ready to support Azerbaijan in the development of the pharmaceutical industry, Minister of Healthcare of Belarus Valery Malashko told reporters in Baku Sept. 28 on the sidelines of the 23rd Azerbaijan International Healthcare Exhibition.

According to him, Belarus is interested in creating a joint company with Azerbaijan in this sphere.

“Azerbaijan intends to develop the pharmaceutical sphere, and we understand that it is necessary not only to export finished dosage forms to Azerbaijan, but also to help developing this field,” noted Malashko. “We are ready and we want to participate in development of pharmaceutical industry in Azerbaijan.”

He noted that currently, the process of discussing the establishment of a joint venture is underway.

“The Azerbaijan Investment Company is planned to participate in the project from the Azerbaijani side,” added the minister.