Ilham Aliyev receives VP of Centrist Democrat International (UPDATE)

2017-09-28 15:15 | www.trend.az | 1

Details added (first version posted on 12:07)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 28

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today received Vice-President of the Centrist Democrat International Mario David and General Coordinator for Asia Pacific and Latin America Cesar Rossello.

They discussed the current state and prospects for cooperation between the Centrist Democrat International and the New Azerbaijan Party.

They also exchanged views on recent reforms carried out in Azerbaijan, and works done in the field of tolerance and multiculturalism in the country.