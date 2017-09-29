Erdogan: Turkey, Russia support territorial integrity of Iraq and Syria

Turkey and Russia support the territorial integrity of Iraq and Syria, Turkish President Tayyip Recep Erdogan said on Thursday at a news conference he addressed together with Russian President Vladimir Putin, TASS reported.

"Turkey will continue close cooperation with Russia for attaining political solution to the crisis in Syria," Erdogan said.

He also said it was essential "to prevent the government of Iraq’s Kurdish autonomous region from making a still graver error."