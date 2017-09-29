Deadly car bombing kills seven in Mogadishu

2017-09-29 05:55 | www.trend.az | 1

A car bomb has exploded near a marketplace in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, killing at least seven people and wounding several others, PressTV reported.

A spokesman for Mogadishu’s mayor, Abdifatah Omar Halane, said the blast took place alongside a densely-populated road near Hamarweyne market in the capital on Thursday.

"The blast was caused by a luxurious car loaded with explosives, which was detonated at a civilian, densely-populated area, and seven people were killed and several others wounded," media outlets quoted the spokesman as saying.

Abdinasir Mohamed, a witness to the blast, gave a slightly higher death toll, saying, "There were eight people killed and most of them died in a civilian minibus which was passing by the area where the vehicle went off."