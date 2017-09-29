US strikes Daesh in Libya, killing several terrorists - US Africa Command

2017-09-29 08:37 | www.trend.az | 1

The United States carried out two airstrikes in Libya on Tuesday killing several militants from Daesh terrorist group, US Africa Command said in a statement, Sputnik reported.

"In coordination with the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA), US forces conducted two precision airstrikes in Libya against ISIS [Daesh] militants on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at approximately 2:50 p.m. local time, killing several ISIS [Daesh] militants," the statement said on Thursday.

The strikes took place some 100 miles southeast of Sirte, it said, adding that Daesh terrorists have taken advantage of the ungoverned territory in Libya to create sanctuaries to plan terror attacks, raise funds for their operations and facilitate the movement of foreign fighters.

Africa Command said the United States would continue to stand by Libya in its effort to counter terrorist threats and defeat Daesh in the country.

President Donald Trump last Friday ordered the first US airstrikes in Libya since becoming president. The US military announced that it had killed 17 Daesh terrorists with six precision airstrikes on targets about 150 miles southeast of Sirte.