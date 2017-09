Azerbaijani president approves funding for holding shopping festival in Baku

2017-09-29 09:05 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 29

Trend:

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to provide funding for organizing a shopping festival in Baku.

Under the presidential order, one million Azerbaijani manats are allocated from the Presidential Contingency Fund to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism for holding the shopping festival.

Aimed at developing tourism in Azerbaijan, the festival will take place from October 15 to November 15.