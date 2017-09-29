Turkmen president mulls topical issues with UN officials

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Sept. 29

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Turkmenistan’s President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov received UN Assistant Secretary-General for Political Affairs Miroslav Jenca and Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General (SRSG) and Head of the UN Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia (UNRCCA) Natalia Gherman, who arrived in Ashgabat and took part in the celebrations dedicated to the closing of 5th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games, the country’s state news agency reported.

Miroslav Jenca noted that Turkmenistan’s relations with the United Nations have been developing steadily in all these years. The UN General Assembly adopted a series of resolutions initiated by President Berdimuhamedov that are of great importance to the entire world community, he noted.

Jenca introduced the newly appointed Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General (SRSG) and Head of the UN Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia (UNRCCA) Natalia Gherman to the Turkmen president.

The sides discussed the priority aspects of interaction in a wide range of areas. In this context, the relevance of international initiatives put forward by the head of the Turkmen state, including in the field of formation of a new architecture of global energy security, universal disarmament, peaceful settlement of the situation in Afghanistan and the economic revival of this country, addressing the issues of efficient use of transboundary water resources and environmental protection.

During the meeting, the parties focused on the challenges facing the UNRCCA. Meanwhile, they noted the importance of effective use of the existing infrastructure of Turkmenistan for activating the activities of various UN structures directly in the regions of Central Asia and the Caspian basin.