Azerbaijani currency rates for September 29 (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 29

The official exchange rate of US dollar and euro to Azerbaijani manat for Sept. 29 was set at 1.7002 manats and 2.0027 manats, respectively.

Below are the rates of Azerbaijani manat against currencies and precious metals, according to the data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.