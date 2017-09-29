Ilham Aliyev receives heads of European Olympic Committees, int’l sports organizations (PHOTO)

2017-09-29 11:15 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 29

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today received a delegation of the heads of European Olympic Committees, international sports organizations and foreign National Olympic committees, who arrived in Azerbaijan to attend an event marking the 25th jubilee of Azerbaijan National Olympic Committee, meeting of the Executive Committee of the European Olympic Committees and a regional forum of the National Olympic Committees of the CIS, Baltic states and Georgia.

Story still developing