Uzbek products to be sold on Amazon

2017-09-29 11:23 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 29

Trend:

Uzbekistan’s electronic business portal Uztrade and the US electronic commerce and cloud computing company Amazon signed an agreement on cooperation, podrobno.uz news website reported.

According to Board Chairman of Uztrade Sharof Rakhmanov, the Uzbek side is well aware of all the advantages of e-commerce, especially in the face of the huge distance between the two countries.

“The warehouses of our trading house in New York have been handed over for holding the products of Uzbek entrepreneurs and companies. We put it on the electronic trading platform,” said Rakhmanov.

Meanwhile, main task of this trading house is to ensure the promotion of products of small business and private entrepreneurship on the US market, said Uzbekistan’s Minister of Foreign Trade Elyor Ganiev.

During the visit of Uzbek president to the United States, contracts were signed for the supply of products of small business worth more than $20 million, noted the minister.

There is interest in Uzbek products on the US market, he said adding that Uzbek goods can be competitive on this market.

Amazon is currently considering several options for cooperation with Uzbekistan. For example, its subsidiary, Amazon Web Services, can start building data centers using solar panels in Uzbekistan, and also provide web services through its platforms for local users.