Kyrgyz-Chinese border to be closed for one week

2017-09-29 11:33 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 29

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

The Kyrgyz-Chinese border will be closed for a week from October 1 to October 8, Kyrgyzstan’s State Border Service said in a message.

According to the message, Torugart and Irkeshtam checkpoints will be temporarily closed at the initiative of the Chinese side, in connection with the celebration of the National Day of the People’s Republic of China.

Passage of people, vehicles and cargo will be resumed on October 9.