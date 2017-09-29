Two criminals killed in armed clash with Iranian police

Iranian police killed two “criminals” following an armed clash in the southeastern province of Sistan and Balouchestan, authorities said.



The clash occurred in the early hours of Friday in Iranshahr city, local media outlets reported.



According to the reports, the two criminals had undermined security in the region through taking hostages.



The officials seized four AK-14 rifles and ammunition, following the clash.