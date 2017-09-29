New terminal opened at Turkish airport

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 29

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The opening ceremony of Canakkale airport’s new terminal has begun in Turkey’s northwestern province of Canakkale.

The country’s Ministry of Transport, Maritime and Communications told Trend that as part of the new terminal’s construction, the length of the runway was also increased from 1,800 meters to 2,400 meters and the width from 30 to 45 meters.

According to the ministry, the airport’s old terminal will operate as a VIP terminal.

The construction of a new terminal at Canakkale Airport began in 2015. This airport was put into operation in 1995.

