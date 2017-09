Ilham Aliyev attends farewell ceremony for eminent Azerbaijani scientist Lotfi Zadeh

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 29

A farewell ceremony is being held at Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) for world-renowned Azerbaijani scientist Lotfi Zadeh.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is attending the ceremony.