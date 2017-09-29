Azerbaijan recognizes, fully supports territorial integrity of Iraq (UPDATE)

2017-09-29

Details added (first version posted on 12:31)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 29

Trend:

The Republic of Azerbaijan recognizes and fully supports the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Iraq, said Spokesman of Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry Hikmat Hajiyev in response to Trend’s inquiry on referendum in Iraq’s Kurdistan Regional Government.

“Azerbaijan supports the peaceful resolution of matters between the Central Government of Iraq and Iraq’s Kurdistan Regional Government within the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Iraq through the mutual understanding and dialogue,” noted Hajiyev.

It should be recalled that Iraq’s Kurdistan Regional Government held a referendum on Sept. 25 that was not recognized by the international community.