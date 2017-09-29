US recognizes, supports Azerbaijan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity: Hajiyev

2017-09-29 13:46 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 29

Trend:

The US foreign policy is determined by the federal government, and the US government in line with its international obligations recognizes and supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan within its internationally recognized borders, Spokesman of Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Hikmat Hajiyev told Trend Sept. 29.

He made the remarks commenting on adoption by the State of Michigan of a resolution recognizing the illegal regime created by the Armenian armed forces in the occupied Azerbaijani territories.

Story still developing