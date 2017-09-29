Russia’s Putin due in Turkmenistan

2017-09-29

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Sept. 29

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay an official visit to Turkmenistan on October 2.

The visit will take place at the invitation of Turkmenistan’s President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, says a message posted on the Turkmen government’s website.

Turkmenistan and Russia hold close positions on such key issues of global agenda as preservation of universal peace and stability, countering the threats of international terrorism and extremism, disarmament, and addressing the situation in Afghanistan.

Both countries cooperate effectively in a wide range of areas, including trade and economy, energy, transportation and communication sectors, and others.

After the upcoming high-level talks, it is planned to sign bilateral documents aimed at further intensification and expansion of mutually beneficial partnership in priority areas.