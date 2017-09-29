Iran suspends carrying oil products to northern Iraq

2017-09-29 14:33 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 29



By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:



Iran Road Maintenance and Transportation Organization has temporarily banned carrying oil products to Iraq’s Kurdistan Regional Government.



A directive by the organization has also barred carrying oil products from the Iraqi region to Iran, Tasnim news agency reported.



The directive addressing Iranian cargo transportation firms has said that the decision was made following the recent developments in the region.