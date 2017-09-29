Ilham Aliyev attends farewell ceremony for eminent Azerbaijani scientist Lotfi Zadeh (UPDATE)

2017-09-29 14:40 | www.trend.az | 1

Details added (first version posted on 12:44)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 29

Trend:

A farewell ceremony for world-renowned Azerbaijani scientist Lotfi Zadeh has today been held at Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS).

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev participated in the ceremony.

The ceremony featured the screening of a video clip about the life and activities of the late scientist.

The head of state offered deep condolences to Lotfi Zadeh’s family members.

On behalf of the family of the prominent scientist, People's Artist of Azerbaijan, Professor Jannat Salimova thanked President Ilham Aliyev for tribute to Lotfi Zadeh.