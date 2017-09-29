US recognizes Azerbaijan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity: Baku (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 29

The US foreign policy is determined by the federal government, which, in line with its international commitments, recognizes and supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan within its internationally recognized borders, Spokesman of Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Hikmat Hajiyev told Trend Sept. 29.

“This position of the United States was once again confirmed in the final statement adopted at a meeting between the US and the Council of Foreign Ministers of GUAM, held on September 22 as part of the UN General Assembly’s 72nd session,” Hajiyev said commenting on adoption by the State of Michigan of a resolution recognizing the illegal regime created by the Armenian armed forces in the occupied Azerbaijani territories.

“The document reiterates the US commitment to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of GUAM member states in accordance with the Helsinki Final Act. A concern is also expressed [in the document] in connection with the threat of use of force, to which the GUAM member countries are subjected,” he said.

“Instead of making contribution to ensuring sustainable peace in the region and the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict through substantive negotiations with the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group, Armenia and the Armenian lobby in the US, as well as some individuals under their influence, are engaged in such an unnecessary activity, putting themselves in a laughable situation,” added the spokesman.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.