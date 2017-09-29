Afghan president to visit Uzbekistan

Afghanistan’s President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani will pay an official visit to Uzbekistan.

Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov said that the exact date of the visit hasn’t been determined yet, podrobno.uz news website reported.

The two sides intend to discuss the issues of economic cooperation and the possible participation of Uzbekistan in several joint projects, including in the field of transport communications.

Uzbekistan supports the political settlement of situation in Afghanistan, reiterated Kamilov adding that the parties will exchange views on this issue, strengthen mutual understanding on political arena.

The minister thinks that Afghanistan should not remain isolated from the region, and should become a part of the process of establishing peace, stability and prosperity.