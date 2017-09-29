Uzbekistan pays over $130M of debt to Kazakhstan for electricity

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 29

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

Uzbekistan has paid Kazakhstan over $130 million of a $140 million debt for electricity, Kazinform, the Kazakh international news agency, reported.

“We had some disagreements regarding Uzbekistan,” Bakytzhan Kazhiyev, chairman of management board at KEGOC (The Kazakhstan Electricity Grid Operating Company), said at a press conference in the Central Communications Service of the country.

“Major part of the debt has been already paid, and they will pay the remaining amount in accordance with the schedule by the end of the year,” he added.