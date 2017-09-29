AZ EN RU TR
azerbaijan news app
Thumbnail

Structural changes in Azerbaijan’s AtaBank

2017-09-29 16:13 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 29

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Structural changes have been made at Azerbaijan’s AtaBank OJSC, says a message posted on the bank’s website.

Thus, three new departments have been created in the bank – departments for general affairs, project management, and security.

Rana Safarova has been appointed as director of the department for general affairs, Zaur Kerimov – as director of the security department, and Erkin Asadov – as director of the department for project management.

Meanwhile, Orkhan Gultakin has become director of the marketing and communications department.

AtaBank OJSC has been operating in Azerbaijan since 1993.

Bu kateqoriyadaki digər xəbərlər