Structural changes in Azerbaijan’s AtaBank

2017-09-29 16:13 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 29

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Structural changes have been made at Azerbaijan’s AtaBank OJSC, says a message posted on the bank’s website.

Thus, three new departments have been created in the bank – departments for general affairs, project management, and security.

Rana Safarova has been appointed as director of the department for general affairs, Zaur Kerimov – as director of the security department, and Erkin Asadov – as director of the department for project management.

Meanwhile, Orkhan Gultakin has become director of the marketing and communications department.

AtaBank OJSC has been operating in Azerbaijan since 1993.