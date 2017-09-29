Kazakhstan likely to get Naval Anti-Terrorist Headquarters

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 29

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

Kazakhstan is likely to get its own Naval Anti-Terrorist Headquarters, Kazinform has learnt from the Deputy Chairman of the National Security Committee, Daulet Yergozhin, Kazinform reported.

"The Naval Anti-Terrorist Headquarters is believed to be created [in Kazakhstan]. We have no naval headquarters. That is why we want to formalize the possibility of holding naval anti-terrorist drills in legislation,"

Yergozhin said, when asked about the bill on amendments to the Law "On Counter-Terrorism". According to him, the head of the headquarters will be invested with authority to make on-the-spot decisions.

Yergozhin also added that Kazakhstan has a lot of offshore fields that may be attacked by terrorists. In his words, many foreign countries have analogous headquarters.